KSS: Kohl's Corporation
17.39 USD 0.15 (0.87%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von KSS hat sich für heute um 0.87% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 17.19 bis zu einem Hoch von 18.04 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Kohl's Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
17.19 18.04
Jahresspanne
6.04 21.39
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 17.24
- Eröffnung
- 17.21
- Bid
- 17.39
- Ask
- 17.69
- Tief
- 17.19
- Hoch
- 18.04
- Volumen
- 11.124 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.87%
- Monatsänderung
- 17.50%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 112.07%
- Jahresänderung
- -17.19%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K