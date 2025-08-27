FiyatlarBölümler
KSS: Kohl's Corporation

17.25 USD 0.14 (0.81%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

KSS fiyatı bugün -0.81% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 16.91 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 18.18 aralığında işlem gördü.

Kohl's Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
16.91 18.18
Yıllık aralık
6.04 21.39
Önceki kapanış
17.39
Açılış
18.00
Satış
17.25
Alış
17.55
Düşük
16.91
Yüksek
18.18
Hacim
11.202 K
Günlük değişim
-0.81%
Aylık değişim
16.55%
6 aylık değişim
110.37%
Yıllık değişim
-17.86%
21 Eylül, Pazar