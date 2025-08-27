Valute / KSS
KSS: Kohl's Corporation
17.25 USD 0.14 (0.81%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KSS ha avuto una variazione del -0.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.91 e ad un massimo di 18.18.
Segui le dinamiche di Kohl's Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
16.91 18.18
Intervallo Annuale
6.04 21.39
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.39
- Apertura
- 18.00
- Bid
- 17.25
- Ask
- 17.55
- Minimo
- 16.91
- Massimo
- 18.18
- Volume
- 11.202 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.81%
- Variazione Mensile
- 16.55%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 110.37%
- Variazione Annuale
- -17.86%
20 settembre, sabato