KSS: Kohl's Corporation

17.25 USD 0.14 (0.81%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KSS ha avuto una variazione del -0.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.91 e ad un massimo di 18.18.

Segui le dinamiche di Kohl's Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
16.91 18.18
Intervallo Annuale
6.04 21.39
Chiusura Precedente
17.39
Apertura
18.00
Bid
17.25
Ask
17.55
Minimo
16.91
Massimo
18.18
Volume
11.202 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.81%
Variazione Mensile
16.55%
Variazione Semestrale
110.37%
Variazione Annuale
-17.86%
20 settembre, sabato