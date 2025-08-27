통화 / KSS
KSS: Kohl's Corporation
17.25 USD 0.14 (0.81%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
KSS 환율이 오늘 -0.81%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 16.91이고 고가는 18.18이었습니다.
Kohl's Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KSS News
- Fast-paced Momentum Stock Kohl's (KSS) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
- Kohl's Growth Fueled by Sephora Partnership, Category Expansion
- Why Kohl's Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday
- 2 Hot Stocks From Completely Different Sectors That Look Wildly Overvalued
- Urban Edge Properties: 11.8% Dividend Raise + Improved Fundamentals = Bigger Upside? (UE)
- Opendoor’s stock soars again as leadership changes hailed as ‘incredible outcome’ for shareholders
- Dollar Tree Stock Lacks Growth, I'm Avoiding It (NASDAQ:DLTR)
- Ulta Beauty shares fall as Gap, Old Navy look to expand into cosmetics
- “General Economic Uncertainty”: Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Notches Up as It Addresses the “Nervous Consumer” - TipRanks.com
- Nestle Fires CEO Over Romantic Relationship With Employee - Kohl's (NYSE:KSS)
- Explainer-Nestle’s new CEO faces full plate of problems
- Kohl's Crushed Earnings Expectations, but Should You Buy the Stock Now?
- The Score: Cracker Barrel, Nvidia, Kohl’s and More Stocks That Defined the Week
- Gap tried to temper expectations for its quarterly results. Wall Street was still disappointed.
- Kohl's Stock Is Facing Selling Pressure Thursday: What's Going On? - Kohl's (NYSE:KSS)
- UBS raises Kohl’s stock price target to $4.50 but maintains Sell rating
- Company News for Aug 28, 2025
- Dollar General says it’s getting the ‘value’ thing right. The stock is rallying.
- Kohl’s stock price target raised to $8.40 from $7.00 at BofA Securities
- Kohl's Corporation: Post-Earnings Rally Nothing To Get Excited About... Yet (KSS)
- S&P 500 Hits Record High: Investor Sentiment Improves, Fear Index Remains In 'Greed' Zone - Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)
- KSS Earnings: Kohl’s Stock Surges on Strong Q2 Earnings Beat, Guidance Update - TipRanks.com
- Kohl's Might Be Cheap, But The Turnaround Is Not Established Yet (Downgrade) (NYSE:KSS)
- Record Urban Outfitters Results Not Enough For Investors. Retailers Mixed.
일일 변동 비율
16.91 18.18
년간 변동
6.04 21.39
- 이전 종가
- 17.39
- 시가
- 18.00
- Bid
- 17.25
- Ask
- 17.55
- 저가
- 16.91
- 고가
- 18.18
- 볼륨
- 11.202 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.81%
- 월 변동
- 16.55%
- 6개월 변동
- 110.37%
- 년간 변동율
- -17.86%
20 9월, 토요일