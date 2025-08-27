通貨 / KSS
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
KSS: Kohl's Corporation
17.39 USD 0.15 (0.87%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
KSSの今日の為替レートは、0.87%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.19の安値と18.04の高値で取引されました。
Kohl's Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KSS News
- Kohl's Growth Fueled by Sephora Partnership, Category Expansion
- Why Kohl's Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday
- 2 Hot Stocks From Completely Different Sectors That Look Wildly Overvalued
- Urban Edge Properties: 11.8% Dividend Raise + Improved Fundamentals = Bigger Upside? (UE)
- Opendoor’s stock soars again as leadership changes hailed as ‘incredible outcome’ for shareholders
- Dollar Tree Stock Lacks Growth, I'm Avoiding It (NASDAQ:DLTR)
- Ulta Beauty shares fall as Gap, Old Navy look to expand into cosmetics
- “General Economic Uncertainty”: Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Notches Up as It Addresses the “Nervous Consumer” - TipRanks.com
- Nestle Fires CEO Over Romantic Relationship With Employee - Kohl's (NYSE:KSS)
- Explainer-Nestle’s new CEO faces full plate of problems
- Kohl's Crushed Earnings Expectations, but Should You Buy the Stock Now?
- The Score: Cracker Barrel, Nvidia, Kohl’s and More Stocks That Defined the Week
- Gap tried to temper expectations for its quarterly results. Wall Street was still disappointed.
- Kohl's Stock Is Facing Selling Pressure Thursday: What's Going On? - Kohl's (NYSE:KSS)
- UBS raises Kohl’s stock price target to $4.50 but maintains Sell rating
- Company News for Aug 28, 2025
- Dollar General says it’s getting the ‘value’ thing right. The stock is rallying.
- Kohl’s stock price target raised to $8.40 from $7.00 at BofA Securities
- Kohl's Corporation: Post-Earnings Rally Nothing To Get Excited About... Yet (KSS)
- S&P 500 Hits Record High: Investor Sentiment Improves, Fear Index Remains In 'Greed' Zone - Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)
- KSS Earnings: Kohl’s Stock Surges on Strong Q2 Earnings Beat, Guidance Update - TipRanks.com
- Kohl's Might Be Cheap, But The Turnaround Is Not Established Yet (Downgrade) (NYSE:KSS)
- Record Urban Outfitters Results Not Enough For Investors. Retailers Mixed.
- Evercore ISI raises Kohl’s stock price target to $13 on improved trends
1日のレンジ
17.19 18.04
1年のレンジ
6.04 21.39
- 以前の終値
- 17.24
- 始値
- 17.21
- 買値
- 17.39
- 買値
- 17.69
- 安値
- 17.19
- 高値
- 18.04
- 出来高
- 11.124 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.87%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 17.50%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 112.07%
- 1年の変化
- -17.19%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K