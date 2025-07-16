Moedas / GSHD
GSHD: Goosehead Insurance Inc - Class A
80.48 USD 0.31 (0.38%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GSHD para hoje mudou para -0.38%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 80.39 e o mais alto foi 81.42.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Goosehead Insurance Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
80.39 81.42
Faixa anual
77.74 130.39
- Fechamento anterior
- 80.79
- Open
- 80.92
- Bid
- 80.48
- Ask
- 80.78
- Low
- 80.39
- High
- 81.42
- Volume
- 173
- Mudança diária
- -0.38%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.34%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -31.28%
- Mudança anual
- -9.32%
