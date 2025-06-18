货币 / GSHD
GSHD: Goosehead Insurance Inc - Class A
83.15 USD 2.51 (3.11%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GSHD汇率已更改3.11%。当日，交易品种以低点80.06和高点83.39进行交易。
关注Goosehead Insurance Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GSHD新闻
- Goosehead Insurance股价触及52周低点79.29美元
- Goosehead Insurance stock hits 52-week low at $79.29
- Porch Group: Profitability Is Here, Now The Hard Part Starts (NASDAQ:PRCH)
- Tracking Akre Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:AKREX)
- Goosehead Insurance Jones family trust sells $1.9m in stock
- Amazon and Goosehead Insurance have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bear of the Day: Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)
- New Strong Sell Stocks for July 28th
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowers Goosehead Insurance stock price target
- Goosehead Insurance stock falls as BMO cuts price target on lower growth outlook
- Tesla, IBM Slide; West Pharma Soars Among Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Goosehead Insurance Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q2 Results - Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)
- Goosehead Insurance forms strategic partnership with Baird & Warner
- This Johnson Controls International Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday - Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD), BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)
- JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Goosehead Insurance stock
- Piper Sandler downgrades Goosehead Insurance stock on slower growth outlook
- Goosehead Insurance, Inc (GSHD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Goosehead (GSHD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Goosehead Insurance Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast
- Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Goosehead Insurance earnings missed by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Principal Financial (PFG) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Porch Group renews partnership with Goosehead Insurance
日范围
80.06 83.39
年范围
77.74 130.39
- 前一天收盘价
- 80.64
- 开盘价
- 80.80
- 卖价
- 83.15
- 买价
- 83.45
- 最低价
- 80.06
- 最高价
- 83.39
- 交易量
- 146
- 日变化
- 3.11%
- 月变化
- -0.13%
- 6个月变化
- -29.00%
- 年变化
- -6.31%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值