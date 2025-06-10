Currencies / GSHD
GSHD: Goosehead Insurance Inc - Class A
79.28 USD 0.35 (0.44%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GSHD exchange rate has changed by -0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 77.74 and at a high of 79.94.
Follow Goosehead Insurance Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GSHD News
Daily Range
77.74 79.94
Year Range
77.74 130.39
- Previous Close
- 79.63
- Open
- 79.26
- Bid
- 79.28
- Ask
- 79.58
- Low
- 77.74
- High
- 79.94
- Volume
- 583
- Daily Change
- -0.44%
- Month Change
- -4.78%
- 6 Months Change
- -32.30%
- Year Change
- -10.67%
