GPN: Global Payments Inc
85.11 USD 0.28 (0.33%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GPN para hoje mudou para -0.33%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 84.85 e o mais alto foi 85.89.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Global Payments Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
GPN Notícias
- Here's Why Global Payments Shares Are Attracting Investors Now
- Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Presents at JPMorgan U.S. All Stars Conference Transcript
- Global Payments na conferência do JPMorgan: insights sobre crescimento estratégico
- Global Payments at JPMorgan Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Ações da Global Payments inalteradas após KBW reiterar classificação
- Global Payments stock unchanged as KBW reiterates Market Perform rating
- CMA abre investigação formal sobre fusão entre Global Payments e Worldpay
- UK competition watchdog opens formal probe into Global Payments–Worldpay merger
- Are Investors Undervaluing Green Dot (GDOT) Right Now?
- Global Payments: Cheap Valuation Coupled With Solid Earnings Growth Potential (NYSE:GPN)
- Global Payments: Underpriced And Growth Should Accelerate (NYSE:GPN)
- Global Payments: Worldpay Deal, High Recovery Potential, Plus Massive Buybacks (NYSE:GPN)
- Global Payments launches Genius solution for enterprise customers
- Exclusive-Starboard nominates four to BILL Holdings board, including partner Peter Feld, sources say
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Why Global Payments (GPN) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Top 15 High-Growth Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Jack Henry & Associates: Shares Aren't As Cheap As I Would Like Them To Be (NASDAQ:JKHY)
- Global Payments stock price target raised to $92 from $84 at TD Cowen
- Earnings call transcript: Global Payments Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast, stock up
- Columbia Global Technology Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:CTCAX)
- Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Gator Capital Management Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- Top Research Reports for Lowe's, Bristol-Myers & Marvell Technology
Faixa diária
84.85 85.89
Faixa anual
65.93 120.01
- Fechamento anterior
- 85.39
- Open
- 85.64
- Bid
- 85.11
- Ask
- 85.41
- Low
- 84.85
- High
- 85.89
- Volume
- 181
- Mudança diária
- -0.33%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.00%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -12.90%
- Mudança anual
- -16.08%
