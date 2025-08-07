Currencies / GPN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GPN: Global Payments Inc
83.53 USD 0.65 (0.77%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GPN exchange rate has changed by -0.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 82.53 and at a high of 84.15.
Follow Global Payments Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GPN News
- UK competition watchdog opens formal probe into Global Payments–Worldpay merger
- Are Investors Undervaluing Green Dot (GDOT) Right Now?
- Global Payments: Cheap Valuation Coupled With Solid Earnings Growth Potential (NYSE:GPN)
- Global Payments: Underpriced And Growth Should Accelerate (NYSE:GPN)
- Global Payments: Worldpay Deal, High Recovery Potential, Plus Massive Buybacks (NYSE:GPN)
- Global Payments launches Genius solution for enterprise customers
- Exclusive-Starboard nominates four to BILL Holdings board, including partner Peter Feld, sources say
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Why Global Payments (GPN) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Top 15 High-Growth Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Jack Henry & Associates: Shares Aren't As Cheap As I Would Like Them To Be (NASDAQ:JKHY)
- Global Payments stock price target raised to $92 from $84 at TD Cowen
- Earnings call transcript: Global Payments Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast, stock up
- Columbia Global Technology Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:CTCAX)
- Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Gator Capital Management Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- Top Research Reports for Lowe's, Bristol-Myers & Marvell Technology
- GPN Partners With Tampa Bay Lightning for Arena Transactions
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- International Markets and Global Payments (GPN): A Deep Dive for Investors
- Mizuho raises Global Payments stock price target on promising Genius POS trends
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raises Global Payments stock price target to $87
- Global Payments price target raised to $93 from $86 at RBC Capital
- Global Payments stock rises after Truist Securities reiterates Hold rating
Daily Range
82.53 84.15
Year Range
65.93 120.01
- Previous Close
- 84.18
- Open
- 83.95
- Bid
- 83.53
- Ask
- 83.83
- Low
- 82.53
- High
- 84.15
- Volume
- 1.854 K
- Daily Change
- -0.77%
- Month Change
- -4.80%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.52%
- Year Change
- -17.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%