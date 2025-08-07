QuotesSections
GPN: Global Payments Inc

83.53 USD 0.65 (0.77%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GPN exchange rate has changed by -0.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 82.53 and at a high of 84.15.

Follow Global Payments Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
82.53 84.15
Year Range
65.93 120.01
Previous Close
84.18
Open
83.95
Bid
83.53
Ask
83.83
Low
82.53
High
84.15
Volume
1.854 K
Daily Change
-0.77%
Month Change
-4.80%
6 Months Change
-14.52%
Year Change
-17.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%