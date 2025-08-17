Valute / GPN
GPN: Global Payments Inc
86.56 USD 0.49 (0.57%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GPN ha avuto una variazione del 0.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 85.89 e ad un massimo di 87.17.
Segui le dinamiche di Global Payments Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
85.89 87.17
Intervallo Annuale
65.93 120.01
- Chiusura Precedente
- 86.07
- Apertura
- 86.55
- Bid
- 86.56
- Ask
- 86.86
- Minimo
- 85.89
- Massimo
- 87.17
- Volume
- 4.382 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.57%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.34%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -11.42%
- Variazione Annuale
- -14.65%
20 settembre, sabato