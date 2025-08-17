QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GPN
Tornare a Azioni

GPN: Global Payments Inc

86.56 USD 0.49 (0.57%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GPN ha avuto una variazione del 0.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 85.89 e ad un massimo di 87.17.

Segui le dinamiche di Global Payments Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GPN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
85.89 87.17
Intervallo Annuale
65.93 120.01
Chiusura Precedente
86.07
Apertura
86.55
Bid
86.56
Ask
86.86
Minimo
85.89
Massimo
87.17
Volume
4.382 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.57%
Variazione Mensile
-1.34%
Variazione Semestrale
-11.42%
Variazione Annuale
-14.65%
20 settembre, sabato