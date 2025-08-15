KurseKategorien
GPN: Global Payments Inc

86.07 USD 0.68 (0.80%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von GPN hat sich für heute um 0.80% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 84.85 bis zu einem Hoch von 86.27 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Global Payments Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
84.85 86.27
Jahresspanne
65.93 120.01
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
85.39
Eröffnung
85.64
Bid
86.07
Ask
86.37
Tief
84.85
Hoch
86.27
Volumen
3.852 K
Tagesänderung
0.80%
Monatsänderung
-1.90%
6-Monatsänderung
-11.92%
Jahresänderung
-15.14%
