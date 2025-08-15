Währungen / GPN
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
GPN: Global Payments Inc
86.07 USD 0.68 (0.80%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GPN hat sich für heute um 0.80% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 84.85 bis zu einem Hoch von 86.27 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Global Payments Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GPN News
- Here's Why Global Payments Shares Are Attracting Investors Now
- Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Presents at JPMorgan U.S. All Stars Conference Transcript
- Global Payments auf JPMorgan-Konferenz: Wachstumsstrategie und Worldpay-Integration im Fokus
- Global Payments at JPMorgan Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Global Payments: KBW bestätigt ’Market Perform’-Rating trotz Prüfung der Worldpay-Übernahme
- Global Payments stock unchanged as KBW reiterates Market Perform rating
- UK competition watchdog opens formal probe into Global Payments–Worldpay merger
- Are Investors Undervaluing Green Dot (GDOT) Right Now?
- Global Payments: Cheap Valuation Coupled With Solid Earnings Growth Potential (NYSE:GPN)
- Global Payments: Underpriced And Growth Should Accelerate (NYSE:GPN)
- Global Payments: Worldpay Deal, High Recovery Potential, Plus Massive Buybacks (NYSE:GPN)
- Global Payments startet Unified-Commerce-Plattform Genius für Unternehmenskunden
- Global Payments launches Genius solution for enterprise customers
- Exclusive-Starboard nominates four to BILL Holdings board, including partner Peter Feld, sources say
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Why Global Payments (GPN) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Top 15 High-Growth Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Jack Henry & Associates: Shares Aren't As Cheap As I Would Like Them To Be (NASDAQ:JKHY)
- Global Payments stock price target raised to $92 from $84 at TD Cowen
- Earnings call transcript: Global Payments Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast, stock up
- Columbia Global Technology Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:CTCAX)
- Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Gator Capital Management Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- Top Research Reports for Lowe's, Bristol-Myers & Marvell Technology
Tagesspanne
84.85 86.27
Jahresspanne
65.93 120.01
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 85.39
- Eröffnung
- 85.64
- Bid
- 86.07
- Ask
- 86.37
- Tief
- 84.85
- Hoch
- 86.27
- Volumen
- 3.852 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.80%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.90%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -11.92%
- Jahresänderung
- -15.14%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K