CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / GAIN
Voltar para Ações

GAIN: Gladstone Investment Corporation - Business Development Company

13.98 USD 0.06 (0.43%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do GAIN para hoje mudou para -0.43%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 13.98 e o mais alto foi 14.15.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Gladstone Investment Corporation - Business Development Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GAIN Notícias

GAIN on the Community Forum

Aplicativos de negociação para GAIN

Robo davi I
Lucas Silvino Da Silva
Experts
O Robô Davi I da Êxodo Capital é um sistema profissional para traders criado para a plataforma MT5 e otimizado para trabalhar com MINI ÍNDICE FUTURO (WIN) na B3 no BRASIL. O sistema utiliza algoritimos de tedência. Após identificada a tendência,a posição é aberta o robô faz a condução da trade através de trailing stop que será conduzido pela média de 13 períodos. GAIN máximo de 2200 pts. Principais Características Nosso setup tem opção de utilizar martingale, o EA tem a opção de customizar. Apr
Stargogs Spike Catcher
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
4.5 (8)
Indicadores
Stargogs Spike Catcher V4.0 This Indicator is Developed To milk the BOOM and CRASH indices . Now Also work on weltrade for PAIN and GAIN indices. Send me Message if you need any help with the indicator.  CHECK OUT THE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER EA/ROBOT V3: CLICK HERE ALSO CHECK OUT SECOND TO NONEFX SPIKE CATCHER:   CLICK HERE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER V4.0 WHATS NEW! Brand New Strategy. This is the Indicator you need for 2025. New Trend Filter to minimize losses and maximize profits. New Trendline th
Next Move
Khurram Mustafa
5 (5)
Indicadores
WHAT IS NEXT MOVE? SIMPLE ANSWER IS, THIS PROGRAM IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION THEREFORE FINDING NEXT MOVE IS EASY TO IDENTIFY THIS PROGRAM IS USING STANDARD CALCULATIONS FOR SUPPORT RESISTANCE   IN SHAPE OF 2 WAYS TREND LINES SELECT  HORIZONTAL LINES TREND LINES WILL GUIDE TRADERS TO TRADE IN RANGE WITH PIVOT LEVEL ALSO HORIZONTAL LINES GUIDE YOU ABOUT SUPPORT RESISTANCE OF DIFFERENT TIMEFRAMES FOR EXAMPLE: IF TRADER INTERESTED TO TRADE IN 15 MINUTES TIME FRAME, THEN HE CAN SELECT 15 MINUTES IN PR
FREE
Buman Id
Anthon Budiman
Experts
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1217700?source=Site+Signals+Page https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1244502?source=Site +Signals+Page https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1258448?source=Site +Signals+My  (Daily target 2,5%) Strategi lihat di deskrisi link di atas Strategi lain: Buat 3 sampai pada MT4 dengan menggunakan Magic Number yang berbeda, Tiap Windows punya target masing-masing  *  Pasar  Asia   XAUUSD TP:500 SL:375 TF:M5 time start  03.00 - 08.00: **   Pasar Eropa   XAUUSD     TP:500     SL:
Faixa diária
13.98 14.15
Faixa anual
11.42 15.34
Fechamento anterior
14.04
Open
14.10
Bid
13.98
Ask
14.28
Low
13.98
High
14.15
Volume
582
Mudança diária
-0.43%
Mudança mensal
-0.78%
Mudança de 6 meses
4.56%
Mudança anual
-3.72%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
1.734%
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​150.8 bilh