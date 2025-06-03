报价部分
货币 / GAIN
回到股票

GAIN: Gladstone Investment Corporation - Business Development Company

14.02 USD 0.02 (0.14%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日GAIN汇率已更改-0.14%。当日，交易品种以低点13.99和高点14.06进行交易。

关注Gladstone Investment Corporation - Business Development Company动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GAIN新闻

GAIN on the Community Forum

GAIN交易应用程序

Robo davi I
Lucas Silvino Da Silva
专家
Robô Davi I by Êxodo Capital is a professional system for traders created for the MT5 platform and optimized to work with MINI FUTURE INDEX (WIN) at B3 in BRAZIL. The system uses bias algorithms. After identifying the trend, the position is opened and the robot conducts the trade through a trailing stop that will be driven by the 13-period average. Maximum GAIN of 2200 pts. Main features Our setup has the option to use martingale, the EA has the option to customize. Presentation in the grap
Stargogs Spike Catcher
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
4.5 (8)
指标
Stargogs Spike Catcher V4.0 This Indicator is Developed To milk the BOOM and CRASH indices . Now Also work on weltrade for PAIN and GAIN indices. Send me Message if you need any help with the indicator.  CHECK OUT THE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER EA/ROBOT V3: CLICK HERE ALSO CHECK OUT SECOND TO NONEFX SPIKE CATCHER:   CLICK HERE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER V4.0 WHATS NEW! Brand New Strategy. This is the Indicator you need for 2025. New Trend Filter to minimize losses and maximize profits. New Trendline th
Next Move
Khurram Mustafa
5 (5)
指标
WHAT IS NEXT MOVE? SIMPLE ANSWER IS, THIS PROGRAM IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION THEREFORE FINDING NEXT MOVE IS EASY TO IDENTIFY THIS PROGRAM IS USING STANDARD CALCULATIONS FOR SUPPORT RESISTANCE   IN SHAPE OF 2 WAYS TREND LINES SELECT  HORIZONTAL LINES TREND LINES WILL GUIDE TRADERS TO TRADE IN RANGE WITH PIVOT LEVEL ALSO HORIZONTAL LINES GUIDE YOU ABOUT SUPPORT RESISTANCE OF DIFFERENT TIMEFRAMES FOR EXAMPLE: IF TRADER INTERESTED TO TRADE IN 15 MINUTES TIME FRAME, THEN HE CAN SELECT 15 MINUTES IN PR
FREE
Buman Id
Anthon Budiman
专家
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1217700?source=Site+Signals+Page https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1244502?source=Site +Signals+Page https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1258448?source=Site +Signals+My  (Daily target 2,5%) Strategi lihat di deskrisi link di atas Strategi lain: Buat 3 sampai pada MT4 dengan menggunakan Magic Number yang berbeda, Tiap Windows punya target masing-masing  *  Pasar  Asia   XAUUSD TP:500 SL:375 TF:M5 time start  03.00 - 08.00: **   Pasar Eropa   XAUUSD     TP:500     SL:
日范围
13.99 14.06
年范围
11.42 15.34
前一天收盘价
14.04
开盘价
14.03
卖价
14.02
买价
14.32
最低价
13.99
最高价
14.06
交易量
72
日变化
-0.14%
月变化
-0.50%
6个月变化
4.86%
年变化
-3.44%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
新屋开工
实际值
1.307 M
预测值
1.322 M
前值
1.429 M
12:30
USD
营建许可
实际值
1.312 M
预测值
1.394 M
前值
1.362 M
12:30
USD
新屋开工率月率 m/m
实际值
-8.5%
预测值
-6.4%
前值
3.4%
14:30
USD
EIA 原油库存变化
实际值
-9.285 M
预测值
-1.708 M
前值
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA 库欣原油库存变化
实际值
-0.296 M
预测值
0.154 M
前值
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC 会议声明
实际值
预测值
前值
18:00
USD
FOMC 经济预测
实际值
预测值
前值
18:00
USD
美联储利率决议
实际值
4.25%
预测值
前值
4.50%
18:30
USD
联邦公开市场委员会(FOMC)新闻发布会
实际值
预测值
前值