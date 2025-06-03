QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GAIN
Tornare a Azioni

GAIN: Gladstone Investment Corporation - Business Development Company

14.09 USD 0.08 (0.57%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GAIN ha avuto una variazione del 0.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.96 e ad un massimo di 14.10.

Segui le dinamiche di Gladstone Investment Corporation - Business Development Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GAIN News

GAIN on the Community Forum

Applicazioni di Trading per GAIN

Robo davi I
Lucas Silvino Da Silva
Experts
Robô Davi I by Êxodo Capital is a professional system for traders created for the MT5 platform and optimized to work with MINI FUTURE INDEX (WIN) at B3 in BRAZIL. The system uses bias algorithms. After identifying the trend, the position is opened and the robot conducts the trade through a trailing stop that will be driven by the 13-period average. Maximum GAIN of 2200 pts. Main features Our setup has the option to use martingale, the EA has the option to customize. Presentation in the grap
Stargogs Spike Catcher
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
4.5 (8)
Indicatori
Stargogs Spike Catcher V4.0 This Indicator is Developed To milk the BOOM and CRASH indices . Now Also work on weltrade for PAIN and GAIN indices. Send me Message if you need any help with the indicator.  CHECK OUT THE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER EA/ROBOT V3: CLICK HERE ALSO CHECK OUT SECOND TO NONEFX SPIKE CATCHER:   CLICK HERE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER V4.0 WHATS NEW! Brand New Strategy. This is the Indicator you need for 2025. New Trend Filter to minimize losses and maximize profits. New Trendline th
Next Move
Khurram Mustafa
5 (5)
Indicatori
WHAT IS NEXT MOVE? SIMPLE ANSWER IS, THIS PROGRAM IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION THEREFORE FINDING NEXT MOVE IS EASY TO IDENTIFY THIS PROGRAM IS USING STANDARD CALCULATIONS FOR SUPPORT RESISTANCE   IN SHAPE OF 2 WAYS TREND LINES SELECT  HORIZONTAL LINES TREND LINES WILL GUIDE TRADERS TO TRADE IN RANGE WITH PIVOT LEVEL ALSO HORIZONTAL LINES GUIDE YOU ABOUT SUPPORT RESISTANCE OF DIFFERENT TIMEFRAMES FOR EXAMPLE: IF TRADER INTERESTED TO TRADE IN 15 MINUTES TIME FRAME, THEN HE CAN SELECT 15 MINUTES IN PR
FREE
Buman Id
Anthon Budiman
Experts
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1217700?source=Site+Signals+Page https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1244502?source=Site +Signals+Page https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1258448?source=Site +Signals+My  (Daily target 2,5%) Strategi lihat di deskrisi link di atas Strategi lain: Buat 3 sampai pada MT4 dengan menggunakan Magic Number yang berbeda, Tiap Windows punya target masing-masing  *  Pasar  Asia   XAUUSD TP:500 SL:375 TF:M5 time start  03.00 - 08.00: **   Pasar Eropa   XAUUSD     TP:500     SL:
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.96 14.10
Intervallo Annuale
11.42 15.34
Chiusura Precedente
14.01
Apertura
14.10
Bid
14.09
Ask
14.39
Minimo
13.96
Massimo
14.10
Volume
478
Variazione giornaliera
0.57%
Variazione Mensile
0.00%
Variazione Semestrale
5.39%
Variazione Annuale
-2.96%
20 settembre, sabato