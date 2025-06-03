FiyatlarBölümler
GAIN: Gladstone Investment Corporation - Business Development Company

14.09 USD 0.08 (0.57%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

GAIN fiyatı bugün 0.57% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 13.96 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 14.10 aralığında işlem gördü.

Gladstone Investment Corporation - Business Development Company hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GAIN haberleri

GAIN on the Community Forum

Günlük aralık
13.96 14.10
Yıllık aralık
11.42 15.34
Önceki kapanış
14.01
Açılış
14.10
Satış
14.09
Alış
14.39
Düşük
13.96
Yüksek
14.10
Hacim
478
Günlük değişim
0.57%
Aylık değişim
0.00%
6 aylık değişim
5.39%
Yıllık değişim
-2.96%
21 Eylül, Pazar