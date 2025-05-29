Currencies / GAIN
GAIN: Gladstone Investment Corporation - Business Development Company
14.04 USD 0.03 (0.21%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GAIN exchange rate has changed by -0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.98 and at a high of 14.16.
Follow Gladstone Investment Corporation - Business Development Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GAIN News
- Clear Street initiates Gladstone Investment stock with Buy rating, $14.50 target
- Blackstone Secured Lending’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 1
- Gladstone Investment Beats Fiscal Q1 EPS
- Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Gladstone Investment earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- PennantPark (PNNT) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates
- CION Investment Corporation (CION) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Q1 Earnings
- Stellus Capital (SCM) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Yield Hunting Part 30—Over 7% From Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)
- Gladstone Investment: A Higher Risk BDC With Upside (NASDAQ:GAIN)
- Gladstone Investment acquires Global GRAB Technologies for $67.6 million
- High Yields, Weird Prices
- Where Fat Yields Meet Lower Risk
- My Dividend Stock Portfolio: New May Dividend Record - 100 Holdings With 15 Buys
- Golub Capital BDC’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 2 (GBDC)
- A Brief Lesson On Huge Yielders
- Big Dividend Yielders At A Glance
- Golub Capital BDC’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 1
- gladstone investment enters new sales agreement for $75 million stock offering
- Gladstone's Common Vs. Bonds: Who Will Win? (NASDAQ:GAIN)
- Warning To All BDC Investors
- Fat Dividends Served Reality Check
Daily Range
13.98 14.16
Year Range
11.42 15.34
- Previous Close
- 14.07
- Open
- 14.11
- Bid
- 14.04
- Ask
- 14.34
- Low
- 13.98
- High
- 14.16
- Volume
- 451
- Daily Change
- -0.21%
- Month Change
- -0.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.01%
- Year Change
- -3.31%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%