GAIN: Gladstone Investment Corporation - Business Development Company
14.01 USD 0.03 (0.21%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GAINの今日の為替レートは、0.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.95の安値と14.06の高値で取引されました。
Gladstone Investment Corporation - Business Development Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
13.95 14.06
1年のレンジ
11.42 15.34
- 以前の終値
- 13.98
- 始値
- 13.99
- 買値
- 14.01
- 買値
- 14.31
- 安値
- 13.95
- 高値
- 14.06
- 出来高
- 460
- 1日の変化
- 0.21%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.57%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 4.79%
- 1年の変化
- -3.51%
