GAIN: Gladstone Investment Corporation - Business Development Company

14.01 USD 0.03 (0.21%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GAINの今日の為替レートは、0.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.95の安値と14.06の高値で取引されました。

Gladstone Investment Corporation - Business Development Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
13.95 14.06
1年のレンジ
11.42 15.34
以前の終値
13.98
始値
13.99
買値
14.01
買値
14.31
安値
13.95
高値
14.06
出来高
460
1日の変化
0.21%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.57%
6ヶ月の変化
4.79%
1年の変化
-3.51%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K