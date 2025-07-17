Moedas / EVRG
EVRG: Evergy Inc
71.39 USD 0.37 (0.52%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EVRG para hoje mudou para -0.52%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 71.20 e o mais alto foi 71.58.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Evergy Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
71.20 71.58
Faixa anual
59.00 73.39
- Fechamento anterior
- 71.76
- Open
- 71.45
- Bid
- 71.39
- Ask
- 71.69
- Low
- 71.20
- High
- 71.58
- Volume
- 165
- Mudança diária
- -0.52%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.55%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 3.84%
- Mudança anual
- 15.07%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh