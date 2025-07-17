クォートセクション
通貨 / EVRG
EVRG: Evergy Inc

71.28 USD 0.48 (0.67%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EVRGの今日の為替レートは、-0.67%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり71.20の安値と72.08の高値で取引されました。

Evergy Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

EVRG News

1日のレンジ
71.20 72.08
1年のレンジ
59.00 73.39
以前の終値
71.76
始値
71.45
買値
71.28
買値
71.58
安値
71.20
高値
72.08
出来高
3.800 K
1日の変化
-0.67%
1ヶ月の変化
0.39%
6ヶ月の変化
3.68%
1年の変化
14.89%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K