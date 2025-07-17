通貨 / EVRG
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
EVRG: Evergy Inc
71.28 USD 0.48 (0.67%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EVRGの今日の為替レートは、-0.67%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり71.20の安値と72.08の高値で取引されました。
Evergy Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EVRG News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Evergy Stock: Bullish Technicals, But A Hold Fundamentally (NASDAQ:EVRG)
- Mizuho raises Evergy stock price target to $77 on strong Q2 results
- Evergy, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:EVRG)
- Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Evergy earnings missed by $0.06, revenue fell short of estimates
- Evergy's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decrease Y/Y
- Evergy Inc (EVRG) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Evergy Q2 2025 slides: EPS dips on weather impact, economic development pipeline expands
- Morning Bid: Tariffs hit, Apple rises
- Evergy to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Evergy stock hits 52-week high at 73.43 USD
- Pinnacle West Q2 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- NRG Energy (NRG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Fortis (FTS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Analysts Estimate Evergy Inc (EVRG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- PPL (PPL) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Evergy stock reaches 52-week high at $70.37
- American Electric Power (AEP) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Portland General Electric: Analyst Darling, Market Disappointment (NYSE:POR)
- Franklin Utilities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Mizuho raises Evergy stock price target to $74 on Kansas settlement
- FT: Income Plus Inflation Protection
1日のレンジ
71.20 72.08
1年のレンジ
59.00 73.39
- 以前の終値
- 71.76
- 始値
- 71.45
- 買値
- 71.28
- 買値
- 71.58
- 安値
- 71.20
- 高値
- 72.08
- 出来高
- 3.800 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.67%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.39%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 3.68%
- 1年の変化
- 14.89%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K