货币 / EVRG
EVRG: Evergy Inc
71.35 USD 0.86 (1.19%)
版块: 公用事业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EVRG汇率已更改-1.19%。当日，交易品种以低点71.32和高点72.11进行交易。
关注Evergy Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EVRG新闻
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Evergy Stock: Bullish Technicals, But A Hold Fundamentally (NASDAQ:EVRG)
- Mizuho raises Evergy stock price target to $77 on strong Q2 results
- Evergy, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:EVRG)
- Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Evergy earnings missed by $0.06, revenue fell short of estimates
- Evergy's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decrease Y/Y
- Evergy Inc (EVRG) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Evergy Q2 2025 slides: EPS dips on weather impact, economic development pipeline expands
- Morning Bid: Tariffs hit, Apple rises
- Evergy to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Evergy stock hits 52-week high at 73.43 USD
- Pinnacle West Q2 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- NRG Energy (NRG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Fortis (FTS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Analysts Estimate Evergy Inc (EVRG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- PPL (PPL) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Evergy stock reaches 52-week high at $70.37
- American Electric Power (AEP) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Portland General Electric: Analyst Darling, Market Disappointment (NYSE:POR)
- Franklin Utilities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Mizuho raises Evergy stock price target to $74 on Kansas settlement
- FT: Income Plus Inflation Protection
日范围
71.32 72.11
年范围
59.00 73.39
- 前一天收盘价
- 72.21
- 开盘价
- 72.02
- 卖价
- 71.35
- 买价
- 71.65
- 最低价
- 71.32
- 最高价
- 72.11
- 交易量
- 3.869 K
- 日变化
- -1.19%
- 月变化
- 0.49%
- 6个月变化
- 3.78%
- 年变化
- 15.01%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值