EVRG: Evergy Inc

72.29 USD 1.01 (1.42%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EVRG ha avuto una variazione del 1.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 71.33 e ad un massimo di 72.60.

Segui le dinamiche di Evergy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
71.33 72.60
Intervallo Annuale
59.00 73.39
Chiusura Precedente
71.28
Apertura
71.66
Bid
72.29
Ask
72.59
Minimo
71.33
Massimo
72.60
Volume
3.108 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.42%
Variazione Mensile
1.82%
Variazione Semestrale
5.15%
Variazione Annuale
16.52%
20 settembre, sabato