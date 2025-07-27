Valute / EVRG
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
EVRG: Evergy Inc
72.29 USD 1.01 (1.42%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EVRG ha avuto una variazione del 1.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 71.33 e ad un massimo di 72.60.
Segui le dinamiche di Evergy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EVRG News
- UBS riconferma rating Buy su Evergy, potenziale crescita dai data center
- UBS reiterates Buy rating on Evergy stock, cites potential growth from data centers
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Evergy Stock: Bullish Technicals, But A Hold Fundamentally (NASDAQ:EVRG)
- Mizuho raises Evergy stock price target to $77 on strong Q2 results
- Evergy, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:EVRG)
- Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Evergy earnings missed by $0.06, revenue fell short of estimates
- Evergy's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decrease Y/Y
- Evergy Inc (EVRG) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Evergy Q2 2025 slides: EPS dips on weather impact, economic development pipeline expands
- Morning Bid: Tariffs hit, Apple rises
- Evergy to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Evergy stock hits 52-week high at 73.43 USD
- Pinnacle West Q2 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- NRG Energy (NRG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Fortis (FTS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Analysts Estimate Evergy Inc (EVRG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- PPL (PPL) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Evergy stock reaches 52-week high at $70.37
- American Electric Power (AEP) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Portland General Electric: Analyst Darling, Market Disappointment (NYSE:POR)
- Franklin Utilities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
Intervallo Giornaliero
71.33 72.60
Intervallo Annuale
59.00 73.39
- Chiusura Precedente
- 71.28
- Apertura
- 71.66
- Bid
- 72.29
- Ask
- 72.59
- Minimo
- 71.33
- Massimo
- 72.60
- Volume
- 3.108 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.42%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.82%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.15%
- Variazione Annuale
- 16.52%
20 settembre, sabato