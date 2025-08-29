Moedas / EQT
EQT: EQT Corporation
50.00 USD 0.05 (0.10%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EQT para hoje mudou para 0.10%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 49.76 e o mais alto foi 50.98.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas EQT Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EQT Notícias
- Analysts Predict 4 S&P 500 Stocks Will Outgrow Nvidia And Palantir
- EQT completes $705.8 million public offering of Waystar shares
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- NextDecade stock tumbles after Train 4 investment decision
- EQT Inks 20-Year LNG Purchase Agreement to Diversify Its Portfolio
- Morgan Stanley lists top value stocks to own for 2026
- EQT affiliate completes $344 million offering of Kodiak Gas shares
- US in LNG Sweet Spot: EQT & ConocoPhillips to Ride Clean Energy Wave?
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- EQT secures 20-year LNG deal with Commonwealth for global export
- Buckle Up For The Biggest Market Disruption Since The Industrial Revolution
- NEXT Inks LNG Purchase Deal With EQT, Moves Closer to Train 5 FID
- Bidders Eye Starbucks (SBUX) China at $5 Billion Valuation - TipRanks.com
- Exclusive-Starbucks China valued at about $5 billion by bidders, sources say
- EQT secures 20-year LNG capacity deal with NextDecade
- NextDecade signs 20-year LNG supply deal with EQT for Rio Grande project
- DVN Outperforms Industry in a Month: How to Play the Stock Now?
- Endurance Investment Partners launches with focus on energy liquidity
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- How to invest in the cheapest sector of the stock market for long-term gains
- EQT: All Roads Lead To Higher Natural Gas Prices (NYSE:EQT)
- EQT Stock: Benefiting From Natural Gas Fundamentals (NYSE:EQT)
- EQT Signs Long-Term Deal With Sempra for the Purchase of LNG
- EQT Stock: The Smart Money Is Bullish, Buy The Dip (NYSE:EQT)
Faixa diária
49.76 50.98
Faixa anual
35.45 60.99
- Fechamento anterior
- 49.95
- Open
- 50.03
- Bid
- 50.00
- Ask
- 50.30
- Low
- 49.76
- High
- 50.98
- Volume
- 13.458 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.10%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.98%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -6.84%
- Mudança anual
- 38.12%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh