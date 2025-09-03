QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / EQT
EQT: EQT Corporation

49.17 USD 0.21 (0.43%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EQT ha avuto una variazione del -0.43% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 48.51 e ad un massimo di 49.51.

Segui le dinamiche di EQT Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
48.51 49.51
Intervallo Annuale
35.45 60.99
Chiusura Precedente
49.38
Apertura
49.51
Bid
49.17
Ask
49.47
Minimo
48.51
Massimo
49.51
Volume
15.703 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.43%
Variazione Mensile
-3.61%
Variazione Semestrale
-8.38%
Variazione Annuale
35.83%
20 settembre, sabato