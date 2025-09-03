Valute / EQT
EQT: EQT Corporation
49.17 USD 0.21 (0.43%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EQT ha avuto una variazione del -0.43% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 48.51 e ad un massimo di 49.51.
Segui le dinamiche di EQT Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
48.51 49.51
Intervallo Annuale
35.45 60.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 49.38
- Apertura
- 49.51
- Bid
- 49.17
- Ask
- 49.47
- Minimo
- 48.51
- Massimo
- 49.51
- Volume
- 15.703 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.43%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.61%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -8.38%
- Variazione Annuale
- 35.83%
20 settembre, sabato