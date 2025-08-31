クォートセクション
通貨 / EQT
EQT: EQT Corporation

49.38 USD 0.62 (1.24%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EQTの今日の為替レートは、-1.24%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり48.97の安値と50.21の高値で取引されました。

EQT Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
48.97 50.21
1年のレンジ
35.45 60.99
以前の終値
50.00
始値
50.07
買値
49.38
買値
49.68
安値
48.97
高値
50.21
出来高
12.312 K
1日の変化
-1.24%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.20%
6ヶ月の変化
-7.99%
1年の変化
36.41%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K