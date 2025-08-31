通貨 / EQT
EQT: EQT Corporation
49.38 USD 0.62 (1.24%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EQTの今日の為替レートは、-1.24%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり48.97の安値と50.21の高値で取引されました。
EQT Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
EQT News
- Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: LNG Deals Steal Market Attention
- センプラ、四半期配当を発表、優先株式の償還を計画
- センプラ取締役サガラ氏、2.43百万ドル相当の株式を売却
- Analysts Predict 4 S&P 500 Stocks Will Outgrow Nvidia And Palantir
- EQT completes $705.8 million public offering of Waystar shares
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- NextDecade stock tumbles after Train 4 investment decision
- EQT Inks 20-Year LNG Purchase Agreement to Diversify Its Portfolio
- Morgan Stanley lists top value stocks to own for 2026
- EQT affiliate completes $344 million offering of Kodiak Gas shares
- US in LNG Sweet Spot: EQT & ConocoPhillips to Ride Clean Energy Wave?
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- EQT secures 20-year LNG deal with Commonwealth for global export
- Buckle Up For The Biggest Market Disruption Since The Industrial Revolution
- NEXT Inks LNG Purchase Deal With EQT, Moves Closer to Train 5 FID
- Bidders Eye Starbucks (SBUX) China at $5 Billion Valuation - TipRanks.com
- Exclusive-Starbucks China valued at about $5 billion by bidders, sources say
- EQT secures 20-year LNG capacity deal with NextDecade
- NextDecade signs 20-year LNG supply deal with EQT for Rio Grande project
- DVN Outperforms Industry in a Month: How to Play the Stock Now?
- Endurance Investment Partners launches with focus on energy liquidity
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- How to invest in the cheapest sector of the stock market for long-term gains
- EQT: All Roads Lead To Higher Natural Gas Prices (NYSE:EQT)
1日のレンジ
48.97 50.21
1年のレンジ
35.45 60.99
- 以前の終値
- 50.00
- 始値
- 50.07
- 買値
- 49.38
- 買値
- 49.68
- 安値
- 48.97
- 高値
- 50.21
- 出来高
- 12.312 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.24%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.20%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -7.99%
- 1年の変化
- 36.41%
