Moedas / EHTH
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
EHTH: eHealth Inc
3.97 USD 0.12 (3.12%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EHTH para hoje mudou para 3.12%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.87 e o mais alto foi 4.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas eHealth Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EHTH Notícias
- Truist Securities eleva preço-alvo das ações da Centene para US$ 39 com perspectiva otimista
- Truist Securities raises Centene stock price target to $39 on bullish outlook
- Ações da Centene se mantêm estáveis enquanto Barclays mantém classificação neutra com perspectiva para 2025
- Centene stock steady as Barclays maintains Equalweight rating on 2025 outlook
- Centene stock price target maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald amid rate increase concerns
- Centene Corp stock hits 52-week low at 25.11 USD
- eHealth shares soar as Q2 revenue tops estimates, guidance raised
- eHealth earnings beat by $0.21, revenue topped estimates
- eHealth (EHTH) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- eHealth Q2 2025 slides: Revenue dips but company raises full-year guidance
- Centene director Wayne S. DeVeydt resigns; board size reduced to ten
- Willis Towers Watson (WTW) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Brown & Brown (BRO) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- eHealth achieves HITRUST i1 certification for second consecutive year
- eHealth Named to 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas by Fortune Media and Great Place To Work
- Elevance Health maintains 2025 earnings guidance
- eHealth Research Highlights Graduation Season Education Gap: 80% Don’t Know Where to Start When It Comes to Health Insurance
- US accuses health insurers, brokers of Medicare Advantage kickback scheme
- eHealth: Another Big Run, Lock In, And Run House Money (NASDAQ:EHTH)
- eHealth, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:EHTH)
- eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
3.87 4.00
Faixa anual
3.20 11.36
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.85
- Open
- 3.91
- Bid
- 3.97
- Ask
- 4.27
- Low
- 3.87
- High
- 4.00
- Volume
- 105
- Mudança diária
- 3.12%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.93%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -37.87%
- Mudança anual
- -2.46%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh