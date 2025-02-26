QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / EHTH
Tornare a Azioni

EHTH: eHealth Inc

3.97 USD 0.01 (0.25%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EHTH ha avuto una variazione del 0.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.89 e ad un massimo di 4.03.

Segui le dinamiche di eHealth Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EHTH News

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.89 4.03
Intervallo Annuale
3.20 11.36
Chiusura Precedente
3.96
Apertura
3.96
Bid
3.97
Ask
4.27
Minimo
3.89
Massimo
4.03
Volume
416
Variazione giornaliera
0.25%
Variazione Mensile
3.93%
Variazione Semestrale
-37.87%
Variazione Annuale
-2.46%
21 settembre, domenica