EBMT: Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc
17.59 USD 0.24 (1.38%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EBMT para hoje mudou para 1.38%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 17.50 e o mais alto foi 17.60.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
17.50 17.60
Faixa anual
14.35 18.49
- Fechamento anterior
- 17.35
- Open
- 17.50
- Bid
- 17.59
- Ask
- 17.89
- Low
- 17.50
- High
- 17.60
- Volume
- 16
- Mudança diária
- 1.38%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.50%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 5.01%
- Mudança anual
- 11.19%
