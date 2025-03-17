Valute / EBMT
EBMT: Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc
17.59 USD 0.10 (0.57%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EBMT ha avuto una variazione del -0.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.32 e ad un massimo di 17.80.
Segui le dinamiche di Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
EBMT News
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.32 17.80
Intervallo Annuale
14.35 18.49
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.69
- Apertura
- 17.70
- Bid
- 17.59
- Ask
- 17.89
- Minimo
- 17.32
- Massimo
- 17.80
- Volume
- 97
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.57%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.50%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.01%
- Variazione Annuale
- 11.19%
