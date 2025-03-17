QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / EBMT
Tornare a Azioni

EBMT: Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc

17.59 USD 0.10 (0.57%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EBMT ha avuto una variazione del -0.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.32 e ad un massimo di 17.80.

Segui le dinamiche di Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EBMT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
17.32 17.80
Intervallo Annuale
14.35 18.49
Chiusura Precedente
17.69
Apertura
17.70
Bid
17.59
Ask
17.89
Minimo
17.32
Massimo
17.80
Volume
97
Variazione giornaliera
-0.57%
Variazione Mensile
1.50%
Variazione Semestrale
5.01%
Variazione Annuale
11.19%
21 settembre, domenica