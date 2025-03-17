CotationsSections
Devises / EBMT
Retour à Actions

EBMT: Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc

17.59 USD 0.10 (0.57%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de EBMT a changé de -0.57% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 17.32 et à un maximum de 17.80.

Suivez la dynamique Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EBMT Nouvelles

Range quotidien
17.32 17.80
Range Annuel
14.35 18.49
Clôture Précédente
17.69
Ouverture
17.70
Bid
17.59
Ask
17.89
Plus Bas
17.32
Plus Haut
17.80
Volume
97
Changement quotidien
-0.57%
Changement Mensuel
1.50%
Changement à 6 Mois
5.01%
Changement Annuel
11.19%
20 septembre, samedi