Moedas / DELL
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
DELL: Dell Technologies Inc Class C
130.34 USD 2.67 (2.09%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DELL para hoje mudou para 2.09%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 128.01 e o mais alto foi 133.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Dell Technologies Inc Class C. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DELL Notícias
- AmEx upgrades Platinum cards with $3,500 annual perks, hikes fee by $200
- Silver Lake Partners IV vende US$ 76,2 milhões em ações da Dell Technologies
- Dell Technologies: Silver Lake Partners IV sells $76.2 million in stock
- Silver Lake Partners vende US$ 76,2 milhões em ações classe C da Dell Technologies
- Dell Technologies: Silver Lake Partners sell $76.2m in Class C stock
- Principais ações de hardware de TI prontas para liderar a revolução da inteligência
- Top IT Hardware Stocks Poised to Lead the Intelligence Revolution: Bernstein
- SMCI, AAPL, or DELL: Bernstein Picks the Top AI Hardware Stocks - TipRanks.com
- DELL's ISG Growth Accelerates: Is AI Infrastructure the Catalyst?
- Say Hello to the $400 Billion AI Bazooka Aimed at the Market
- Will SMCI's DCBBS Push Spark Growth in its Data Center Business?
- Hardware de TI entra na ’Revolução da Inteligência’, diz Bernstein
- IT hardware enters the ‘Intelligence Revolution,’ Bernstein says
- Bernstein SocGen inicia cobertura da Dell com classificação de Outperform devido ao potencial em IA
- Bernstein SocGen initiates Dell stock with Outperform rating on AI potential
- TSS, Inc.: Valuation Is Low, But Concentration Risk Is Significant (NASDAQ:TSSI)
- How Musk’s Optimus Could Create a New Investing Boom
- DELL Gains Traction in AI PC Market: Can It Drive CSG Revenue?
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is a Trending Stock
- DELL vs. APLD: Which AI Infrastructure Stock Is the Better Buy Now?
- Fed Rate Cuts Are Coming – And May Ignite the AI Economy
- Google- and Dell-Backed SingleStore Nears Sale to Vector Capital
- Tariff-driven PC pull-ins pose risk to HP Inc’s 2026 outlook
- Dell Technologies Gains 6% in 3 Months: Time to Buy the Stock?
Faixa diária
128.01 133.00
Faixa anual
66.24 147.66
- Fechamento anterior
- 127.67
- Open
- 128.10
- Bid
- 130.34
- Ask
- 130.64
- Low
- 128.01
- High
- 133.00
- Volume
- 16.617 K
- Mudança diária
- 2.09%
- Mudança mensal
- 9.43%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 42.79%
- Mudança anual
- 11.02%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh