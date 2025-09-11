通貨 / DELL
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
DELL: Dell Technologies Inc Class C
132.10 USD 1.76 (1.35%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DELLの今日の為替レートは、1.35%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり131.46の安値と133.64の高値で取引されました。
Dell Technologies Inc Class Cダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DELL News
- 3 Reasons to Buy Dell Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- AmEx upgrades Platinum cards with $3,500 annual perks, hikes fee by $200
- デル：シルバーレイク・パートナーズIVが7620万ドル相当の株式を売却
- Dell Technologies: Silver Lake Partners IV sells $76.2 million in stock
- デル・テクノロジーズ：シルバーレイク・パートナーズがクラスC株式を7620万ドル売却
- Dell Technologies: Silver Lake Partners sell $76.2m in Class C stock
- インテリジェンス革命をリードする有望なITハードウェア株：バーンスタイン
- Top IT Hardware Stocks Poised to Lead the Intelligence Revolution: Bernstein
- SMCI, AAPL, or DELL: Bernstein Picks the Top AI Hardware Stocks - TipRanks.com
- DELL's ISG Growth Accelerates: Is AI Infrastructure the Catalyst?
- Say Hello to the $400 Billion AI Bazooka Aimed at the Market
- Will SMCI's DCBBS Push Spark Growth in its Data Center Business?
- ITハードウェアが「インテリジェンス革命」に突入、バーンスタイン
- IT hardware enters the ‘Intelligence Revolution,’ Bernstein says
- バーンスタイン・ソシエテ・ジェネラル、AIの可能性でデル株を「アウトパフォーム」で開始
- Bernstein SocGen initiates Dell stock with Outperform rating on AI potential
- TSS, Inc.: Valuation Is Low, But Concentration Risk Is Significant (NASDAQ:TSSI)
- How Musk’s Optimus Could Create a New Investing Boom
- DELL Gains Traction in AI PC Market: Can It Drive CSG Revenue?
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is a Trending Stock
- DELL vs. APLD: Which AI Infrastructure Stock Is the Better Buy Now?
- Fed Rate Cuts Are Coming – And May Ignite the AI Economy
1日のレンジ
131.46 133.64
1年のレンジ
66.24 147.66
- 以前の終値
- 130.34
- 始値
- 131.96
- 買値
- 132.10
- 買値
- 132.40
- 安値
- 131.46
- 高値
- 133.64
- 出来高
- 10.342 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.35%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 10.91%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 44.72%
- 1年の変化
- 12.52%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B