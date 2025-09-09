货币 / DELL
DELL: Dell Technologies Inc Class C
127.67 USD 0.92 (0.73%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DELL汇率已更改0.73%。当日，交易品种以低点125.92和高点128.68进行交易。
关注Dell Technologies Inc Class C动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
DELL新闻
- 伯恩斯坦：顶级IT硬件股票有望引领智能革命
- DELL's ISG Growth Accelerates: Is AI Infrastructure the Catalyst?
- Say Hello to the $400 Billion AI Bazooka Aimed at the Market
- Will SMCI's DCBBS Push Spark Growth in its Data Center Business?
- IT硬件进入"智能革命"时代，伯恩斯坦表示
- 伯恩斯坦兴业银行首次覆盖戴尔股票，看好AI潜力给予"跑赢大盘"评级
- TSS, Inc.: Valuation Is Low, But Concentration Risk Is Significant (NASDAQ:TSSI)
- How Musk’s Optimus Could Create a New Investing Boom
- DELL Gains Traction in AI PC Market: Can It Drive CSG Revenue?
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is a Trending Stock
- DELL vs. APLD: Which AI Infrastructure Stock Is the Better Buy Now?
- Fed Rate Cuts Are Coming – And May Ignite the AI Economy
- Google- and Dell-Backed SingleStore Nears Sale to Vector Capital
- Tariff-driven PC pull-ins pose risk to HP Inc’s 2026 outlook
- Dell Technologies Gains 6% in 3 Months: Time to Buy the Stock?
- Dell Shares Fall On Surprise CFO Departure: What Investors Need To Know - Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Jim Cramer Calls Fortinet The 'Weakest' Cybersecurity Stock, Favors These 2 Instead - CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)
- Oracle, Nebius and Teck Resources rise premarket; Apple falls
- Dell shares slip premarket after surprise resignation of CFO Yvonne McGill
日范围
125.92 128.68
年范围
66.24 147.66
- 前一天收盘价
- 126.75
- 开盘价
- 127.62
- 卖价
- 127.67
- 买价
- 127.97
- 最低价
- 125.92
- 最高价
- 128.68
- 交易量
- 7.290 K
- 日变化
- 0.73%
- 月变化
- 7.19%
- 6个月变化
- 39.87%
- 年变化
- 8.75%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值