Currencies / DELL
DELL: Dell Technologies Inc Class C
127.91 USD 1.16 (0.92%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DELL exchange rate has changed by 0.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 125.92 and at a high of 128.68.
Follow Dell Technologies Inc Class C dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DELL News
Daily Range
125.92 128.68
Year Range
66.24 147.66
- Previous Close
- 126.75
- Open
- 127.62
- Bid
- 127.91
- Ask
- 128.21
- Low
- 125.92
- High
- 128.68
- Volume
- 3.169 K
- Daily Change
- 0.92%
- Month Change
- 7.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 40.13%
- Year Change
- 8.95%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%