DELL: Dell Technologies Inc Class C

127.91 USD 1.16 (0.92%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DELL exchange rate has changed by 0.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 125.92 and at a high of 128.68.

Follow Dell Technologies Inc Class C dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

DELL News

Daily Range
125.92 128.68
Year Range
66.24 147.66
Previous Close
126.75
Open
127.62
Bid
127.91
Ask
128.21
Low
125.92
High
128.68
Volume
3.169 K
Daily Change
0.92%
Month Change
7.39%
6 Months Change
40.13%
Year Change
8.95%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%