Moedas / DALN
DALN: DallasNews Corporation - Series A
15.41 USD 0.35 (2.22%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DALN para hoje mudou para -2.22%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 15.27 e o mais alto foi 15.75.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas DallasNews Corporation - Series A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
15.27 15.75
Faixa anual
3.66 16.09
- Fechamento anterior
- 15.76
- Open
- 15.75
- Bid
- 15.41
- Ask
- 15.71
- Low
- 15.27
- High
- 15.75
- Volume
- 133
- Mudança diária
- -2.22%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.35%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 232.83%
- Mudança anual
- 271.33%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh