货币 / DALN
DALN: DallasNews Corporation - Series A
15.76 USD 0.03 (0.19%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DALN汇率已更改0.19%。当日，交易品种以低点15.57和高点15.80进行交易。
关注DallasNews Corporation - Series A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
DALN新闻
- Hearst提高收购要约至每股16.50美元，DallasNews股价飙升
- 赫斯特提高对DallasNews的收购报价至每股16.50美元
日范围
15.57 15.80
年范围
3.66 16.09
- 前一天收盘价
- 15.73
- 开盘价
- 15.78
- 卖价
- 15.76
- 买价
- 16.06
- 最低价
- 15.57
- 最高价
- 15.80
- 交易量
- 126
- 日变化
- 0.19%
- 月变化
- 5.70%
- 6个月变化
- 240.39%
- 年变化
- 279.76%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值