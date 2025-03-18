クォートセクション
通貨 / DALN
DALN: DallasNews Corporation - Series A

15.37 USD 0.39 (2.47%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DALNの今日の為替レートは、-2.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.27の安値と15.75の高値で取引されました。

DallasNews Corporation - Series Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
15.27 15.75
1年のレンジ
3.66 16.09
以前の終値
15.76
始値
15.75
買値
15.37
買値
15.67
安値
15.27
高値
15.75
出来高
262
1日の変化
-2.47%
1ヶ月の変化
3.09%
6ヶ月の変化
231.97%
1年の変化
270.36%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K