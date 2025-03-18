通貨 / DALN
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
DALN: DallasNews Corporation - Series A
15.37 USD 0.39 (2.47%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DALNの今日の為替レートは、-2.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.27の安値と15.75の高値で取引されました。
DallasNews Corporation - Series Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DALN News
- ハーストの1株16.50ドルのDallasNews買収提案、取締役会が支持
- Hearst’s $16.50 per share offer for DallasNews gets board backing
- ハースト社、DallasNewsの買収提案を1株16.50ドルに引き上げ、株価急騰
- DallasNews stock soars after Hearst raises buyout offer to $16.50 per share
- ハーストがDallasNewsへの買収提案を1株あたり16.50ドルに引き上げ
- Hearst increases offer for DallasNews to $16.50 per share
- ISS backs Hearst’s $15 per share offer for DallasNews at 242% premium
- DallasNews shareholders to receive $15 per share in Hearst acquisition
- DallasNews Incurs a Wider Y/Y Loss in Q2, Cuts Operating Costs
- DallasNews stock soars after receiving higher acquisition offer from MNG
- DallasNews Explodes 200% After Hearst Drops $14/Share Bombshell to Take It Private
- Core CPI In Focus With JPMorgan, Goldman, Netflix Set To Report Earnings
- DallasNews Stock (DALN) Surges 210% on a Hearst Agreement - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.43%
- Dallas Morning News’s stock jumps more than 200% on Hearst acquisition news
- DallasNews (DALN) Stock Soars Over 200% On Hearst Acquisition News - DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN)
- Crude Oil Down Over 2%; Delta Air Lines Posts Upbeat Earnings - BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- US Stocks Mixed; Initial Jobless Claims Fall - BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- DallasNews stock soars after Hearst announces $14 per share takeover
- Hearst to acquire DallasNews Corp for $14 per share
- Pulitzer winner Colleen McCain Nelson named Dallas Morning News editor
- Middle Coast Investing Q1 2025 Letter: Before And After The Liberation Day Crash
- DallasNews Corporation (DALN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
15.27 15.75
1年のレンジ
3.66 16.09
- 以前の終値
- 15.76
- 始値
- 15.75
- 買値
- 15.37
- 買値
- 15.67
- 安値
- 15.27
- 高値
- 15.75
- 出来高
- 262
- 1日の変化
- -2.47%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.09%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 231.97%
- 1年の変化
- 270.36%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K