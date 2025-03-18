Valute / DALN
DALN: DallasNews Corporation - Series A
15.96 USD 0.59 (3.84%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DALN ha avuto una variazione del 3.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.41 e ad un massimo di 16.24.
Segui le dinamiche di DallasNews Corporation - Series A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
DALN News
- L’offerta di Hearst di 16,50 dollari per azione per DallasNews ottiene il sostegno del consiglio
- Il titolo DallasNews balza dopo l’aumento dell’offerta di Hearst a $16,50 per azione
- Hearst aumenta l’offerta per DallasNews a 16,50 dollari per azione
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.41 16.24
Intervallo Annuale
3.66 16.24
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.37
- Apertura
- 15.55
- Bid
- 15.96
- Ask
- 16.26
- Minimo
- 15.41
- Massimo
- 16.24
- Volume
- 889
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.84%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.04%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 244.71%
- Variazione Annuale
- 284.58%
21 settembre, domenica