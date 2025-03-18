QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / DALN
Tornare a Azioni

DALN: DallasNews Corporation - Series A

15.96 USD 0.59 (3.84%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DALN ha avuto una variazione del 3.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.41 e ad un massimo di 16.24.

Segui le dinamiche di DallasNews Corporation - Series A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DALN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
15.41 16.24
Intervallo Annuale
3.66 16.24
Chiusura Precedente
15.37
Apertura
15.55
Bid
15.96
Ask
16.26
Minimo
15.41
Massimo
16.24
Volume
889
Variazione giornaliera
3.84%
Variazione Mensile
7.04%
Variazione Semestrale
244.71%
Variazione Annuale
284.58%
21 settembre, domenica