DALN: DallasNews Corporation - Series A
15.73 USD 0.11 (0.69%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DALN exchange rate has changed by -0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.65 and at a high of 15.97.
Follow DallasNews Corporation - Series A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DALN News
- DallasNews stock soars after Hearst raises buyout offer to $16.50 per share
- Hearst increases offer for DallasNews to $16.50 per share
- ISS backs Hearst’s $15 per share offer for DallasNews at 242% premium
- DallasNews shareholders to receive $15 per share in Hearst acquisition
- DallasNews Incurs a Wider Y/Y Loss in Q2, Cuts Operating Costs
- DallasNews stock soars after receiving higher acquisition offer from MNG
- DallasNews Explodes 200% After Hearst Drops $14/Share Bombshell to Take It Private
- Core CPI In Focus With JPMorgan, Goldman, Netflix Set To Report Earnings
- DallasNews Stock (DALN) Surges 210% on a Hearst Agreement - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.43%
- Dallas Morning News’s stock jumps more than 200% on Hearst acquisition news
- DallasNews (DALN) Stock Soars Over 200% On Hearst Acquisition News - DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN)
- Crude Oil Down Over 2%; Delta Air Lines Posts Upbeat Earnings - BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- US Stocks Mixed; Initial Jobless Claims Fall - BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- DallasNews stock soars after Hearst announces $14 per share takeover
- Hearst to acquire DallasNews Corp for $14 per share
- Pulitzer winner Colleen McCain Nelson named Dallas Morning News editor
- Middle Coast Investing Q1 2025 Letter: Before And After The Liberation Day Crash
- DallasNews Corporation (DALN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
15.65 15.97
Year Range
3.66 16.09
- Previous Close
- 15.84
- Open
- 15.93
- Bid
- 15.73
- Ask
- 16.03
- Low
- 15.65
- High
- 15.97
- Volume
- 259
- Daily Change
- -0.69%
- Month Change
- 5.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 239.74%
- Year Change
- 279.04%
