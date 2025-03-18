통화 / DALN
DALN: DallasNews Corporation - Series A
15.96 USD 0.59 (3.84%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
DALN 환율이 오늘 3.84%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 15.41이고 고가는 16.24이었습니다.
DallasNews Corporation - Series A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
15.41 16.24
년간 변동
3.66 16.24
- 이전 종가
- 15.37
- 시가
- 15.55
- Bid
- 15.96
- Ask
- 16.26
- 저가
- 15.41
- 고가
- 16.24
- 볼륨
- 889
- 일일 변동
- 3.84%
- 월 변동
- 7.04%
- 6개월 변동
- 244.71%
- 년간 변동율
- 284.58%
20 9월, 토요일