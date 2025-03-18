Devises / DALN
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
DALN: DallasNews Corporation - Series A
15.96 USD 0.59 (3.84%)
Secteur: Services de Communication Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de DALN a changé de 3.84% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 15.41 et à un maximum de 16.24.
Suivez la dynamique DallasNews Corporation - Series A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DALN Nouvelles
- L’offre de Hearst à 16,50€ par action pour DallasNews obtient le soutien du conseil d’administration
- Hearst’s $16.50 per share offer for DallasNews gets board backing
- L’action DallasNews s’envole après que Hearst augmente son offre à 16,50$ par action
- DallasNews stock soars after Hearst raises buyout offer to $16.50 per share
- Hearst augmente son offre pour DallasNews à 16,50 $ par action
- Hearst increases offer for DallasNews to $16.50 per share
- ISS backs Hearst’s $15 per share offer for DallasNews at 242% premium
- DallasNews shareholders to receive $15 per share in Hearst acquisition
- DallasNews Incurs a Wider Y/Y Loss in Q2, Cuts Operating Costs
- DallasNews stock soars after receiving higher acquisition offer from MNG
- DallasNews Explodes 200% After Hearst Drops $14/Share Bombshell to Take It Private
- Core CPI In Focus With JPMorgan, Goldman, Netflix Set To Report Earnings
- DallasNews Stock (DALN) Surges 210% on a Hearst Agreement - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.43%
- Dallas Morning News’s stock jumps more than 200% on Hearst acquisition news
- DallasNews (DALN) Stock Soars Over 200% On Hearst Acquisition News - DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN)
- Crude Oil Down Over 2%; Delta Air Lines Posts Upbeat Earnings - BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- US Stocks Mixed; Initial Jobless Claims Fall - BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- DallasNews stock soars after Hearst announces $14 per share takeover
- Hearst to acquire DallasNews Corp for $14 per share
- Pulitzer winner Colleen McCain Nelson named Dallas Morning News editor
- Middle Coast Investing Q1 2025 Letter: Before And After The Liberation Day Crash
- DallasNews Corporation (DALN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Range quotidien
15.41 16.24
Range Annuel
3.66 16.24
- Clôture Précédente
- 15.37
- Ouverture
- 15.55
- Bid
- 15.96
- Ask
- 16.26
- Plus Bas
- 15.41
- Plus Haut
- 16.24
- Volume
- 889
- Changement quotidien
- 3.84%
- Changement Mensuel
- 7.04%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 244.71%
- Changement Annuel
- 284.58%
20 septembre, samedi