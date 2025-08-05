Moedas / CRGY
CRGY: Crescent Energy Company Class A
8.73 USD 0.03 (0.34%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CRGY para hoje mudou para -0.34%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 8.63 e o mais alto foi 8.82.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Crescent Energy Company Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CRGY Notícias
Faixa diária
8.63 8.82
Faixa anual
6.83 16.94
- Fechamento anterior
- 8.76
- Open
- 8.80
- Bid
- 8.73
- Ask
- 9.03
- Low
- 8.63
- High
- 8.82
- Volume
- 1.105 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.34%
- Mudança mensal
- -8.68%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -22.19%
- Mudança anual
- -18.94%
