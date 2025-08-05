通貨 / CRGY
CRGY: Crescent Energy Company Class A
8.77 USD 0.01 (0.11%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CRGYの今日の為替レートは、0.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.63の安値と8.84の高値で取引されました。
Crescent Energy Company Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CRGY News
- Crescent Energy (CRGY) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
- Crescent Energy (CRGY) Soars 5.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Crescent Energy (CRGY) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
- 3 Oil & Gas Stocks Too Cheap To Ignore - Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA), Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)
- 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks with Strong Upside, According to Analysts, 9/2/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Crescent Energy vs. SM Energy: Who's Leading the Shale Race Now?
- Will Crescent Energy Gain if the Federal Reserve Cuts Rate Next Month?
- Texas Capital Securities downgrades Vital Energy stock rating to Hold as acquisition looms
- Fitch revises Crescent’s outlook to positive after Vital deal
- Crescent Energy to Acquire Vital Energy in a Deal Worth $3.1 Billion
- KeyBanc reiterates Overweight rating on Crescent Energy stock at $14
- Crescent Energy Company Is The Clear Winner In Its Merger With Vital Energy (NYSE:CRGY)
- Crescent Energy Acquiring Vital: Fixing A Deeply Undervalued Situation Both Have (CRGY)
- Crescent reportedly acquiring Vital Energy stock, media reports suggest
- What's Going On With Crescent Energy Stock Monday? - Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY), Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE)
- Palantir, Alibaba Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Crescent Energy in advanced talks to acquire Vital Energy
- Crescent Energy stock initiated with Outperform rating at William Blair
- Crescent Energy Gains 10% in 3 Months: Should You Buy the Stock or Wait?
- 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks with Over 30% Upside, According to Analysts, 8/22/2025 - TipRanks.com
- 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks with Over 20% Upside, According to Analysts, 8/17/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Crescent Energy stock rating reiterated by KeyBanc, citing strong Q2 results
- Crescent Energy (CRGY) Q2 Revenue Up 38%
1日のレンジ
8.63 8.84
1年のレンジ
6.83 16.94
- 以前の終値
- 8.76
- 始値
- 8.80
- 買値
- 8.77
- 買値
- 9.07
- 安値
- 8.63
- 高値
- 8.84
- 出来高
- 4.268 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.11%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -8.26%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -21.84%
- 1年の変化
- -18.57%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K