통화 / CRGY
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
CRGY: Crescent Energy Company Class A
8.40 USD 0.37 (4.22%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CRGY 환율이 오늘 -4.22%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.35이고 고가는 8.73이었습니다.
Crescent Energy Company Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CRGY News
- Crescent Energy (CRGY) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
- Crescent Energy (CRGY) Soars 5.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Crescent Energy (CRGY) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
- 3 Oil & Gas Stocks Too Cheap To Ignore - Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA), Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)
- 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks with Strong Upside, According to Analysts, 9/2/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Crescent Energy vs. SM Energy: Who's Leading the Shale Race Now?
- Will Crescent Energy Gain if the Federal Reserve Cuts Rate Next Month?
- Texas Capital Securities downgrades Vital Energy stock rating to Hold as acquisition looms
- Fitch revises Crescent’s outlook to positive after Vital deal
- Crescent Energy to Acquire Vital Energy in a Deal Worth $3.1 Billion
- KeyBanc reiterates Overweight rating on Crescent Energy stock at $14
- Crescent Energy Company Is The Clear Winner In Its Merger With Vital Energy (NYSE:CRGY)
- Crescent Energy Acquiring Vital: Fixing A Deeply Undervalued Situation Both Have (CRGY)
- Crescent reportedly acquiring Vital Energy stock, media reports suggest
- What's Going On With Crescent Energy Stock Monday? - Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY), Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE)
- Palantir, Alibaba Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Crescent Energy in advanced talks to acquire Vital Energy
- Crescent Energy stock initiated with Outperform rating at William Blair
- Crescent Energy Gains 10% in 3 Months: Should You Buy the Stock or Wait?
- 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks with Over 30% Upside, According to Analysts, 8/22/2025 - TipRanks.com
- 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks with Over 20% Upside, According to Analysts, 8/17/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Crescent Energy stock rating reiterated by KeyBanc, citing strong Q2 results
- Crescent Energy (CRGY) Q2 Revenue Up 38%
일일 변동 비율
8.35 8.73
년간 변동
6.83 16.94
- 이전 종가
- 8.77
- 시가
- 8.72
- Bid
- 8.40
- Ask
- 8.70
- 저가
- 8.35
- 고가
- 8.73
- 볼륨
- 5.675 K
- 일일 변동
- -4.22%
- 월 변동
- -12.13%
- 6개월 변동
- -25.13%
- 년간 변동율
- -22.01%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K