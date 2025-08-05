Divisas / CRGY
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
CRGY: Crescent Energy Company Class A
8.76 USD 0.01 (0.11%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CRGY de hoy ha cambiado un 0.11%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 8.66, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 9.10.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Crescent Energy Company Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CRGY News
- Crescent Energy (CRGY) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
- Crescent Energy (CRGY) Soars 5.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Crescent Energy (CRGY) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
- 3 Oil & Gas Stocks Too Cheap To Ignore - Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA), Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)
- 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks with Strong Upside, According to Analysts, 9/2/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Crescent Energy vs. SM Energy: Who's Leading the Shale Race Now?
- Will Crescent Energy Gain if the Federal Reserve Cuts Rate Next Month?
- Texas Capital Securities downgrades Vital Energy stock rating to Hold as acquisition looms
- Fitch revises Crescent’s outlook to positive after Vital deal
- Crescent Energy to Acquire Vital Energy in a Deal Worth $3.1 Billion
- KeyBanc reiterates Overweight rating on Crescent Energy stock at $14
- Crescent Energy Company Is The Clear Winner In Its Merger With Vital Energy (NYSE:CRGY)
- Crescent Energy Acquiring Vital: Fixing A Deeply Undervalued Situation Both Have (CRGY)
- Crescent reportedly acquiring Vital Energy stock, media reports suggest
- What's Going On With Crescent Energy Stock Monday? - Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY), Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE)
- Palantir, Alibaba Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Crescent Energy in advanced talks to acquire Vital Energy
- Crescent Energy stock initiated with Outperform rating at William Blair
- Crescent Energy Gains 10% in 3 Months: Should You Buy the Stock or Wait?
- 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks with Over 30% Upside, According to Analysts, 8/22/2025 - TipRanks.com
- 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks with Over 20% Upside, According to Analysts, 8/17/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Crescent Energy stock rating reiterated by KeyBanc, citing strong Q2 results
- Crescent Energy (CRGY) Q2 Revenue Up 38%
Rango diario
8.66 9.10
Rango anual
6.83 16.94
- Cierres anteriores
- 8.75
- Open
- 8.70
- Bid
- 8.76
- Ask
- 9.06
- Low
- 8.66
- High
- 9.10
- Volumen
- 3.951 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.11%
- Cambio mensual
- -8.37%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -21.93%
- Cambio anual
- -18.66%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B