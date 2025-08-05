Valute / CRGY
CRGY: Crescent Energy Company Class A
8.40 USD 0.37 (4.22%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CRGY ha avuto una variazione del -4.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.35 e ad un massimo di 8.73.
Segui le dinamiche di Crescent Energy Company Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- Crescent Energy (CRGY) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
- Crescent Energy (CRGY) Soars 5.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Crescent Energy (CRGY) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
- 3 Oil & Gas Stocks Too Cheap To Ignore - Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA), Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)
- 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks with Strong Upside, According to Analysts, 9/2/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Crescent Energy vs. SM Energy: Who's Leading the Shale Race Now?
- Will Crescent Energy Gain if the Federal Reserve Cuts Rate Next Month?
- Texas Capital Securities downgrades Vital Energy stock rating to Hold as acquisition looms
- Fitch revises Crescent’s outlook to positive after Vital deal
- Crescent Energy to Acquire Vital Energy in a Deal Worth $3.1 Billion
- KeyBanc reiterates Overweight rating on Crescent Energy stock at $14
- Crescent Energy Company Is The Clear Winner In Its Merger With Vital Energy (NYSE:CRGY)
- Crescent Energy Acquiring Vital: Fixing A Deeply Undervalued Situation Both Have (CRGY)
- Crescent reportedly acquiring Vital Energy stock, media reports suggest
- What's Going On With Crescent Energy Stock Monday? - Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY), Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE)
- Palantir, Alibaba Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Crescent Energy in advanced talks to acquire Vital Energy
- Crescent Energy stock initiated with Outperform rating at William Blair
- Crescent Energy Gains 10% in 3 Months: Should You Buy the Stock or Wait?
- 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks with Over 30% Upside, According to Analysts, 8/22/2025 - TipRanks.com
- 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks with Over 20% Upside, According to Analysts, 8/17/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Crescent Energy stock rating reiterated by KeyBanc, citing strong Q2 results
- Crescent Energy (CRGY) Q2 Revenue Up 38%
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.35 8.73
Intervallo Annuale
6.83 16.94
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.77
- Apertura
- 8.72
- Bid
- 8.40
- Ask
- 8.70
- Minimo
- 8.35
- Massimo
- 8.73
- Volume
- 5.675 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.22%
- Variazione Mensile
- -12.13%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -25.13%
- Variazione Annuale
- -22.01%
