货币 / CRGY
CRGY: Crescent Energy Company Class A
8.84 USD 0.09 (1.03%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CRGY汇率已更改1.03%。当日，交易品种以低点8.66和高点8.93进行交易。
关注Crescent Energy Company Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
8.66 8.93
年范围
6.83 16.94
- 前一天收盘价
- 8.75
- 开盘价
- 8.70
- 卖价
- 8.84
- 买价
- 9.14
- 最低价
- 8.66
- 最高价
- 8.93
- 交易量
- 997
- 日变化
- 1.03%
- 月变化
- -7.53%
- 6个月变化
- -21.21%
- 年变化
- -17.92%
