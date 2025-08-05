Currencies / CRGY
CRGY: Crescent Energy Company Class A
8.75 USD 0.31 (3.67%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CRGY exchange rate has changed by 3.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.54 and at a high of 8.80.
Follow Crescent Energy Company Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CRGY News
- Crescent Energy (CRGY) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
- Crescent Energy (CRGY) Soars 5.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Crescent Energy (CRGY) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
- 3 Oil & Gas Stocks Too Cheap To Ignore - Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA), Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)
- 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks with Strong Upside, According to Analysts, 9/2/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Crescent Energy vs. SM Energy: Who's Leading the Shale Race Now?
- Will Crescent Energy Gain if the Federal Reserve Cuts Rate Next Month?
- Texas Capital Securities downgrades Vital Energy stock rating to Hold as acquisition looms
- Fitch revises Crescent’s outlook to positive after Vital deal
- Crescent Energy to Acquire Vital Energy in a Deal Worth $3.1 Billion
- KeyBanc reiterates Overweight rating on Crescent Energy stock at $14
- Crescent Energy Company Is The Clear Winner In Its Merger With Vital Energy (NYSE:CRGY)
- Crescent Energy Acquiring Vital: Fixing A Deeply Undervalued Situation Both Have (CRGY)
- Crescent reportedly acquiring Vital Energy stock, media reports suggest
- What's Going On With Crescent Energy Stock Monday? - Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY), Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE)
- Palantir, Alibaba Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Crescent Energy in advanced talks to acquire Vital Energy
- Crescent Energy stock initiated with Outperform rating at William Blair
- Crescent Energy Gains 10% in 3 Months: Should You Buy the Stock or Wait?
- 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks with Over 30% Upside, According to Analysts, 8/22/2025 - TipRanks.com
- 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks with Over 20% Upside, According to Analysts, 8/17/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Crescent Energy stock rating reiterated by KeyBanc, citing strong Q2 results
- Crescent Energy (CRGY) Q2 Revenue Up 38%
Daily Range
8.54 8.80
Year Range
6.83 16.94
- Previous Close
- 8.44
- Open
- 8.56
- Bid
- 8.75
- Ask
- 9.05
- Low
- 8.54
- High
- 8.80
- Volume
- 2.841 K
- Daily Change
- 3.67%
- Month Change
- -8.47%
- 6 Months Change
- -22.01%
- Year Change
- -18.76%
