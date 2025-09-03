Moedas / COHR
COHR: Coherent Corp
105.80 USD 2.42 (2.34%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do COHR para hoje mudou para 2.34%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 105.26 e o mais alto foi 107.40.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Coherent Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
105.26 107.40
Faixa anual
45.59 123.25
- Fechamento anterior
- 103.38
- Open
- 106.46
- Bid
- 105.80
- Ask
- 106.10
- Low
- 105.26
- High
- 107.40
- Volume
- 968
- Mudança diária
- 2.34%
- Mudança mensal
- 22.17%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 64.90%
- Mudança anual
- 15.64%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh