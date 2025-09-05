Valute / COHR
COHR: Coherent Corp
109.12 USD 1.07 (0.99%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio COHR ha avuto una variazione del 0.99% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 106.96 e ad un massimo di 109.73.
Segui le dinamiche di Coherent Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
COHR News
Intervallo Giornaliero
106.96 109.73
Intervallo Annuale
45.59 123.25
- Chiusura Precedente
- 108.05
- Apertura
- 107.70
- Bid
- 109.12
- Ask
- 109.42
- Minimo
- 106.96
- Massimo
- 109.73
- Volume
- 5.201 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.99%
- Variazione Mensile
- 26.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 70.07%
- Variazione Annuale
- 19.27%
20 settembre, sabato