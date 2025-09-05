QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / COHR
Tornare a Azioni

COHR: Coherent Corp

109.12 USD 1.07 (0.99%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio COHR ha avuto una variazione del 0.99% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 106.96 e ad un massimo di 109.73.

Segui le dinamiche di Coherent Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

COHR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
106.96 109.73
Intervallo Annuale
45.59 123.25
Chiusura Precedente
108.05
Apertura
107.70
Bid
109.12
Ask
109.42
Minimo
106.96
Massimo
109.73
Volume
5.201 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.99%
Variazione Mensile
26.00%
Variazione Semestrale
70.07%
Variazione Annuale
19.27%
20 settembre, sabato